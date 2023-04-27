Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1936 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2498 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
—
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PF64 RB ANACS
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
