2 Reichspfennig 1936 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2498 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PF64 RB ANACS
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 14, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 14, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 20, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 20, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 23, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 3, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 3, 2013
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

