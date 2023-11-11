Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2497 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
