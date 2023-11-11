flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2497 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Stack's - November 6, 2010
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Stack's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access