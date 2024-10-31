flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Numis Poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,414,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Alexander - October 31, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Alexander - October 31, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS61 CGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 CGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Numis Poland - August 4, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Numis Poland - August 4, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access