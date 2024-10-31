Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Numis Poland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,414,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
