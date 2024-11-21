Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,855,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64210 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 198. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
