Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,855,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64210 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 198. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Pesek Auctions - December 9, 2024
