2 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2565 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (2) XF (7) No grade (4)