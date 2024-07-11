flag
2 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,756,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2565 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
