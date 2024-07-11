Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,756,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2565 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
