flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,015,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Tauler & Fau - April 27, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

