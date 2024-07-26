Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,015,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
