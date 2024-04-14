flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,725,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 13,922. Bidding took place June 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Alexander - June 9, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Alexander - June 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Numismática Leilões - December 18, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access