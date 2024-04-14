Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,725,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 13,922. Bidding took place June 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 GENI
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
