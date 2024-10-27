Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1936 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6564 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
