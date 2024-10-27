flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1936 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6564 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
