2 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1936 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1823 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
