2 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1936 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1823 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

