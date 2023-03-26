flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1936 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1823 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
