2 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1936 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place July 9, 2017.

