flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 840,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1936 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place July 9, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (15)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • TMAJK sro (4)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 17, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access