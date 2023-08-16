Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 840,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1936 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place July 9, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
