Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 25. Bidding took place April 1, 2024.
