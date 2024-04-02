flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1944 F "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzhandlung Krogoll

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,639,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 25. Bidding took place April 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1944 F at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1944 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access