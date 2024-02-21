flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1943 J "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,821,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark J. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3574 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Felzmann - June 25, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

