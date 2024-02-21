Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1943 J "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 3,52 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,821,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1943
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark J. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3574 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
