10 Reichspfennig 1943 J "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark J. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3574 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7) VF (5) No grade (7)