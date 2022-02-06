flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1943 B "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,940,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark B. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 B at auction Frühwald - October 30, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1943 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access