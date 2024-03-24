flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 157,357,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2175 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction 17 Auctions - March 24, 2024
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction 17 Auctions - March 24, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1943 A at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

