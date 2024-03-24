Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 3,52 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 157,357,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1943
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2175 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 17 Auctions (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller 17 Auctions
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search