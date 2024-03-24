10 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2175 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.

