Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1941 J "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 3,52 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,525,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1941
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark J. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search