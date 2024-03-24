Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1941 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the 17 Auctions auction for EUR 1. Bidding took place March 24, 2024.
