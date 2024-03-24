flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1941 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1941 D "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1941 D "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,560,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1941
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the 17 Auctions auction for EUR 1. Bidding took place March 24, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • 17 Auctions (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1941 D at auction 17 Auctions - March 24, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

