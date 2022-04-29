Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1698 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
