flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenversand Udo Helmig

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 240,284,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1941
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1698 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1941 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access