10 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1698 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)