10 Reichspfennig 1940 J "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark J. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 21, 2018.
