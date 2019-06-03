flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1940 J "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1940 J "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1940 J "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,678,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark J. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 21, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Möller (2)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 J at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 J at auction Frühwald - September 22, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date September 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 J at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR

