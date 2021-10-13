flag
10 Reichspfennig 1940 F "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1940 F "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1940 F "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,603,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 F at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

