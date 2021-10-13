10 Reichspfennig 1940 F "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.

