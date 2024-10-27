10 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30345 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

