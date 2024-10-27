Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30345 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (3)
- Katz (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search