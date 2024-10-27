flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 212,948,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30345 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 81 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1940 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access