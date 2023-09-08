10 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2704 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)