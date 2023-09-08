Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,532,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2704 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
