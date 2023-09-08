flag
10 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,532,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2704 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

