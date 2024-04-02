10 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 300. Bidding took place November 26, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)