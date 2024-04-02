Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,079,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 300. Bidding took place November 26, 2020.
