10 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,079,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 300. Bidding took place November 26, 2020.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

