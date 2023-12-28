10 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6280 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (2)