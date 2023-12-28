Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,307,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6280 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
