10 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,307,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6280 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

