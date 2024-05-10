flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Grossgmain-numis

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,439,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2726 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access