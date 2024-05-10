Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2726 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
