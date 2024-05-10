10 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2726 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (1)