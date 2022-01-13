flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,131,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1918 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Aurea - September 10, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Category
Year
Search

