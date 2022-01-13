10 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1918 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Сondition AU (6) XF (1) No grade (1)