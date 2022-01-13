Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,131,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1918 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search