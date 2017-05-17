10 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)