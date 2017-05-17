flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,786,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

