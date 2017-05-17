Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,786,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
