10 Reichspfennig 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4347 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) Service NGC (1)