flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,882,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4347 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 10, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 17, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access