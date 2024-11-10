Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,882,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4347 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Grün (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search