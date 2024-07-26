10 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,830,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3469 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 110,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price


Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price


Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price


Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price


Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

