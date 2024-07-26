10 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3469 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 110,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.

