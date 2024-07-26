Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,830,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3469 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 110,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
