10 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 129,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 17, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
