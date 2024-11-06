Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 129,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
