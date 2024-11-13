Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 245,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2505 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
—
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
