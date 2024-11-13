flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 245,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2505 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
