10 Reichspfennig 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2505 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

