10 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2553 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
