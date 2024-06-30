Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2553 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123
