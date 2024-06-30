10 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2553 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

