Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1944 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 1,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,755,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1944
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2839 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
