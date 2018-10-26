1 Reichspfennig 1944 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2839 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (5)