1 Reichspfennig 1944 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1944 D "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1944 D "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,755,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2839 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

