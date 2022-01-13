1 Reichspfennig 1944 B "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark B. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 2, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)