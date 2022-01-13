Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1944 B "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 1,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 87,850,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1944
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark B. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
