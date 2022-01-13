flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1944 B "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1944 B "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1944 B "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 87,850,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark B. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 17, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 17, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Frühwald - March 15, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date March 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

