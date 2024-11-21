flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1943 F "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1943 F "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1943 F "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Arkadien Numismata

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,269,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place November 17, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1943 F at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1943, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

