1 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 91,629,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numisbalt (2)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1943 D at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1943 D at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

