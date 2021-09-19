1 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.

