Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1943 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
