1 Reichspfennig 1942 J "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark J. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

