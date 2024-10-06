Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1942 J "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 1,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 122,934,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark J. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
