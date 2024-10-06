flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1942 J "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1942 J "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1942 J "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 122,934,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark J. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1942 J at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1942 J at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

