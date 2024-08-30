1 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1679 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)