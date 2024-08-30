flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1940-1945" Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1940-1945"

Photo by: Arkadien Numismata

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,788,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1679 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1942 F at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

