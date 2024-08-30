Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1942 F "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark F. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1679 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
