Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1942 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2182 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.
