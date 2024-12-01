flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1942 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1942 D "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1942 D "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Arkadien Numismata

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 134,145,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2182 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rauch (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1942 D at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1942 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access