1 Reichspfennig 1942 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1942 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1942 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Brom

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 558,877,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 17. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1942 A at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1942 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

