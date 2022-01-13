flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1941 J "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1941 J "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1941 J "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 57,625,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1941
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark J. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1571 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1941 J at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1941 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access