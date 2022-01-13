Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1941 B "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 1,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 62,285,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1941
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark B. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 80. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
