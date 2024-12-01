Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
