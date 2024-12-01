flag
1 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Arkadien Numismata

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,951,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

