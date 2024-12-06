1 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1912 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.

