flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1939 D "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,760,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1165 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place November 4, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
