Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Künker - October 7, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Künker - June 19, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

