1 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
