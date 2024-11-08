1 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4660 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) PF63 (1) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)