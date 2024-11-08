flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 67,180,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4660 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF63 BN PCGS
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Frühwald - July 31, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date July 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

