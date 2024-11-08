Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 67,180,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4660 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF63 BN PCGS
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
