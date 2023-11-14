1 Reichspfennig 1936 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10283 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (3) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RD (1) Service PCGS (1)