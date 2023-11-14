flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1936 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10283 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1498 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 J at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access