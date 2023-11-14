Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1936 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10283 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1498 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search