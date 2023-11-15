flag
1 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4659 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Gärtner - February 10, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
