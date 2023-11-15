1 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4659 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (7)