Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4659 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
