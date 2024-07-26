Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1936 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,600,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2493 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
