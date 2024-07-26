flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1936 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,600,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2493 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access