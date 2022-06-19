flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2492 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

