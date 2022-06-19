1 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2492 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

