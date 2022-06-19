Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2492 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
